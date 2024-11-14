Culture Committee
City supports culture and sport with 1.1 million
The City of Salzburg's Culture Committee discussed a total of fifteen agenda items at its meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024, chaired by Susanne Dittrich-Allerstorfer (ÖVP).
Almost 1.1 million euros in funding was approved for the following purposes:
(Pre-) approved agenda items:
- The Amadeus Horse Indoors will once again take place in the Salzburg Arena in December 2024. The GmbH will receive project funding of EUR 60,000 for the organization and implementation (final decision in the City Senate). The official report was approved by a majority vote against the KPÖ.
- The Sparkasse Salzburg Open receives supplementary funding of EUR 10,000 for the tennis event held in July. The funding was approved by a majority vote against the KPÖ and FPÖ.
Other items on the agenda passed unanimously (in advance):
- The Salzburg Amateur Sports Association (ASV) is currently renovating the club sports facility and is requesting investment funding of EUR 12,000 to enable it to continue (final decision in the City Senate).
- The 1st Salzburg Tennis Club (STC) receives a grant of EUR 7,500 to promote young talent (final decision by the City Senate).
- Betriebsgemeinschaft Sportzentrum Salzburg Mitte applies for investment funding to renovate a high jump facility. The Betriebsgemeinschaft receives a total of EUR 2,138.88 for the work (final decision in the City Senate).
- The ASVÖ fencing club receives EUR 4,000 for the organization of an international training camp.
- SAK 1914 requires investment funding totaling EUR 26,000 for the purchase of a used cylinder mower and the renovation of the main playing field. The soccer club would also like to organize an indoor tournament this winter to celebrate its 110th anniversary.
- The Salzburg Ducks are applying for three grants:
- 25,000 euros will be made available to maintain match operations, in particular to promote young talent, support the women's team and make a summer camp possible.
- The Salzburg Ducks will receive EUR 17,700 for the operation of the new Salzburg American Football Center.
- The club receives project funding of EUR 5,000 for the organization of the American football international match between Austria and Serbia.
- The UTTC Sparkasse Salzburg receives an investment grant of EUR 2,500 for the purchase of various items of equipment.
- For the Franciscan monastery, which is currently undergoing extensive general renovation, an installment will be brought forward from 2025. The monastery will receive a total of 740,000 euros for the renovation by 2027. In addition, an investment grant of 200,000 euros will be made available to the Gnigl Organ Builders' Association for the new construction of the organ in the Gnigl parish church (final decision by the municipal council).
- In October and November, a total of EUR 13,100 was provided for grants that fall under the decision-making authority of the Culture Committee:
- For the circus production "Anno Dazumal" by the Motorik- Tanz - Artistik association (4,000 euros)
- For the Union Handball Club (9,100 euros)
- SZENE Salzburg is planning to switch to LED lighting and is requesting a grant of 18,669 euros (final decision in the City Senate).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
