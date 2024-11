Rain of points! Wemby and Giannis show in NBA

Antetokounmpo had only scored more NBA points once before, last season with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers. He went over the 50-point mark for the ninth time in total. Despite the exceptional performance, the evening almost ended in defeat for the 29-year-old after a foul was whistled against him at 111:111. The Pistons missed both of the free throws they were awarded, meaning the game went into overtime.