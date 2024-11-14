739 million euros missing! Kane is bursting at the seams

In Group 2 of League B, Greece and England are battling it out for top spot in the table. After their 2:1 win at Wembley, a draw will be enough for the previously flawless Greeks to secure top spot in the group and promotion to the A-League. England need a win to avoid a relegation play-off with a third-placed team in the A-League. For interim team boss Lee Carsley, the visit to Athens is part one of his farewell performance, with part two following at home to Ireland on Sunday. Carsley will then make way for Thomas Tuchel, who will take over the Three Lions on January 1.