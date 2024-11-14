Angry at teammates
739 million euros missing! Kane is bursting at the seams
England are missing nine players with a total market value of 739 million euros in the Nations League. Captain Harry Kane is angry with his team-mates: "I think England comes before everything else. England comes before the club!"
In Group 2 of League B, Greece and England are battling it out for top spot in the table. After their 2:1 win at Wembley, a draw will be enough for the previously flawless Greeks to secure top spot in the group and promotion to the A-League. England need a win to avoid a relegation play-off with a third-placed team in the A-League. For interim team boss Lee Carsley, the visit to Athens is part one of his farewell performance, with part two following at home to Ireland on Sunday. Carsley will then make way for Thomas Tuchel, who will take over the Three Lions on January 1.
With Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Aaron Ramsdale and Jarrad Branthwaite, Southgate's successor is missing prominent players. Physical complaints are said to have led to the withdrawals, but Bayern star Harry Kane believes that there are other reasons behind some of them.
"I don't like it at all"
"Gareth (editor's note: Southgate) took it very seriously and wasn't afraid to make decisions when players started to get out of line. It's a shame for this week, of course. Yes, it's a stressful period of the season and maybe that was exploited a little bit," the 31-year-old told ITV Sport.
And Kane added: "If I'm honest, I don't like it at all. As I've just said, England comes before everything, before any club situation. The joy of playing for England. Gareth has brought that back. Every training camp, people were excited and wanted to play for England because it's the most important thing." Clear words!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.