Uelder Barbosa is the most accurate shooter

Good genes

Also because Barbosa, who first laced up his boots in Andelsbuch, then in Höchst and at SW Bregenz before moving to Bizau in the summer of 2022, seems to have been born with good genes as well as a great scoring instinct. Not only has he been on the pitch every minute of this season, he has never had to take a long break in his entire time in Vorarlberg. "Maybe once for three weeks because of a pulled muscle, most of the time I was fit," says the 34-year-old, "but I also do a lot, eat well and look after my body. Soccer is my life, I want to score lots more goals at least until I'm 40!"