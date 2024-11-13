Trump victory: orders for the morning-after pill are booming

No more right to abortion

Almost two years ago, the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in the USA, which had been in force for almost 50 years. This decision was considered a political earthquake. Trump had shifted the majority on the court significantly to the right through several reappointments during his first presidency, making this decision possible in the first place. Now the states can decide on abortion law - abortions are now largely banned in a number of them. Abortion advocates fear a further tightening of existing legislation once Trump is back in the White House.