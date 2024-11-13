Increase of 1000%
Trump victory: orders for the morning-after pill are booming
Since the election victory of Republican Donald Trump in the USA, online providers have seen a strong demand for the morning-after pill.
"We're not surprised that women are once again taking their health care into their own hands by stockpiling these medications," Wisp CEO Monica Cepak told CBS.
Orders for the emergency contraceptive pill "Restart" from the company Winx Health are said to have increased by 966 percent in the first 60 hours after Trump's election victory compared to the previous week, the US broadcasters CNN and CBS reported in unison. According to CNN, the majority of these were multiple orders.
CBS and the newspaper "The Hill" reported that sales of the morning-after pill from the provider Wisp had risen by 1,000 percent since Donald Trump's election victory. 92 percent of the orders were bulk packs, wrote "The Hill". Wisp boss Monica Cepak told CBS that they had experienced a similar situation after the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in the USA.
IUD and vasectomies in vogue
The family planning organization "Planned Parenthood" also recorded a significant increase in inquiries on 6 November, the day after the election victory, the "Washington Post" and CBS both reported. Appointment requests for the insertion of an IUD increased by 760 percent and requests for vasectomies by 1200 percent. A representative of the organization told CBS about the possible reasons for this: "Americans are perhaps rightly fearful and concerned about the prospect of further restrictions on our freedom to control our bodies."
No more right to abortion
Almost two years ago, the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in the USA, which had been in force for almost 50 years. This decision was considered a political earthquake. Trump had shifted the majority on the court significantly to the right through several reappointments during his first presidency, making this decision possible in the first place. Now the states can decide on abortion law - abortions are now largely banned in a number of them. Abortion advocates fear a further tightening of existing legislation once Trump is back in the White House.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.