Blue on top, gray below – fog has the country in its grip

However, the meteorologist does not foresee any change in the coming days. "There will be a little movement in the night today. But the fog should stick around," says Butschek. The disturbance will even bring the first snowflakes, but is actually too small to completely displace the fog. A change in the weather is not expected to dispel the fog until next week. "The weather situation will change with a north-westerly flow," says the Salzburg head of Geosphere Austria. The fog should then be history for the time being and the sun should be smiling from the sky again.