Trump loyalists to govern the USA in future

In his opinion, NATO is simply outdated. He accuses the European allies of relying entirely on US support and not doing enough for the alliance themselves.

A Latino as Trump's chief diplomat

According to insiders, Marco Rubio is set to become the new Secretary of State. The 53-year-old senator from Florida with Cuban ancestry was originally one of Trump's rivals and critics. He ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, but was defeated by Trump. Even during Trump's first term in office, he was at odds with him time and again, for example when he supported a law that would make it more difficult for the USA to withdraw from NATO.