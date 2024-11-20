AK-SERVICE-TIP
What to watch out for on Black Friday?
Christina Gruber, consumer protection expert at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, advises not to fall for supposed "super bargains" and fake stores on Black Friday - as these can end up being really expensive - but instead to shop carefully.
Black Friday, one of the most important shopping events of the year, is coming up on November 29. It's definitely worth taking a closer look.
Even if platforms offer around 25 percent off everything, there are always exceptions in the small print. In addition, many of the items on offer - especially in the technology sector - are often older models. You should also not be influenced by marketing tricks such as countdowns. It is advisable to use comparison portals such as idealo.at or geizhals.at.
If you have any doubts about the reliability of an online store, it is better to stay away from it. A list of current fake stores can be found on watchlist-internet.at.
Advance payment should be avoided with unknown stores and it is better to pay by direct debit, credit card, PayPal or "buyer protection".
What to do if you don't like the product after all? Online purchases within the EU can be canceled for 14 days for most products. The situation is different for in-store purchases: Here you need to find out about the possibility of withdrawal. This is because there is no general right of withdrawal here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.