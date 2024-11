“SPÖ Tyrol is now experiencing a shift to the left”

Tyrol's Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer announced the political consequences of the "hunting affair" on Wednesday. Dornauer is "not resigning, but stepping aside". His successor in the state and party is to be Tyrol's ÖGB head Philip Wohlgemuth. "The SPÖ in Tyrol is sliding to the left," says political expert and opinion researcher from the Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis (IFDD) Christoph Haselmayer in the krone.tv live talk with Jana Pasching.