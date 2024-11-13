"Religious reasons"
Fired: Vaccination denier receives around $13 million
She worked for one of America's largest health insurance companies. But Lisa Domski was fired in 2021 - because she refused to be vaccinated against COVID. She took her employer to court and has now been awarded 12.7 million dollars in damages.
Domski had worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) for over 30 years. In October 2021, her employer required all employees to be vaccinated. An exemption was granted if employees refused the injections for medical or religious reasons. Domski, who says she is a strict Catholic, applied for the latter exemption, according to the Catholic Herald.
The Catholic woman can be seen in this article:
Woman submitted statement from priest
According to court documents, Domski argued "that the Covid vaccines were developed using cells from aborted fetuses." The 66-year-old woman also submitted a statement from her priest, who stated that Domski's rejection of the vaccine was in line with church doctrine. However, BCBSM did not accept the employee's arguments, calling them "pretextual" and threatening immediate dismissal - "because you are a danger to your colleagues".
Company lawyers claimed that the plaintiff was not a believer at all
According to Domski's lawyer Jon Marko, this argument was completely unfounded: "My client is an IT specialist who had already been working from home before the pandemic. She never came into contact with others." After the dismissal, Domski sued for religious discrimination. After four years, the case ended up in court. There, the BCMSM lawyers claimed in front of the jury that the ex-employee was in fact "not a true believer".
The jury saw things differently. They ordered the health insurance company to pay 1.7 million dollars for the loss of earnings. In addition, they awarded one million dollars in damages and ten million dollars in compensation as punishment for the unlawful dismissal.
Lawyer Marko celebrated the verdict: "Lisa refused to ignore her faith and was discriminated against by her employer." In return, the vaccination refuser can now enjoy the rest of her life as a multi-millionaire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
