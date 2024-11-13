Fired: Vaccination denier receives around $13 million

Company lawyers claimed that the plaintiff was not a believer at all

According to Domski's lawyer Jon Marko, this argument was completely unfounded: "My client is an IT specialist who had already been working from home before the pandemic. She never came into contact with others." After the dismissal, Domski sued for religious discrimination. After four years, the case ended up in court. There, the BCMSM lawyers claimed in front of the jury that the ex-employee was in fact "not a true believer".