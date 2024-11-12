Without evidence
Automatically saved draft
A Russian pediatrician has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for making accusations against the mother of her seven-year-old patient that cannot be proven. The woman baselessly accused the doctor of revealing a critical attitude towards Russia during a conversation.
Denunciation is the order of the day in Russia - 68-year-old Nadezhda Bujanova was also targeted by the authorities. The widow of a soldier killed in Ukraine accused the doctor of describing Russia as "aggressors" and her husband as a "legitimate target" during a private conversation.
On Tuesday, a court in Moscow found Bujanowa guilty, as a journalist reported to the AFP news agency. Bujanowa maintained her innocence and criticized the trial as "absurd". Her lawyer called it a "harsh and illegal" punishment. No evidence had been presented against his client. Supporters of the pediatrician protested against the guilty verdict during the sentencing.
Revenge for level of treatment?
The paediatrician, on the other hand, described the 34-year-old as "unstable" and explained that she had been dissatisfied with the medical treatment her son had received. The seven-year-old later testified against the pediatrician. However, there was no evidence of the conversation.
"Our profession has always been very respected. But recently the respect has disappeared. Attitudes also began to change," the 67-year-old described in her closing statement. In the past, there was a doctor and a patient - today, the level is more about the "service" and the "customer". "We can't defend ourselves, explanations are not heard by superiors and conflicts are not resolved," Bujanowa said in despair. She has experienced the child's mother as a person without principles and morals, who only feels malice.
High prison sentences loom
Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive in February 2022, the Russian authorities have been increasingly arresting people for "espionage", "treason", "sabotage", "extremism" or simply criticizing the army. Very long prison sentences are often imposed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.