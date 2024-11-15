Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Berta was born in 2020 and is extremely cuddly and lovable. The female velvet paw likes it cozy, she longs for a quiet home. She really likes other cats, but they shouldn't be too young or boisterous. She would be very happy outdoors. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Golden retriever male Charlie is extremely friendly and cuddly. He likes all people and loves to cuddle up with them on the sofa. At his proud ten years of age, this male dog already enjoys slower walks and has mastered the basic commands, although he still has some catching up to do on the lead. Unfortunately, Charlie does not get along with other dogs, which is why he is not suitable as a second dog.
Phone: 0732/247887.
The two five-month-old lionhead mixes Romero (pictured) and Juliette were bought for children without much thought. After a while, however, they got tired of them, which is why the duo is now being placed with a new, loving owner. Phone: 0732/247887.
Snoopy comes from Sardinia and is being given to an experienced dog owner. The male dog is rather shy towards strangers at first. But once he has thawed out, he turns out to be a real cuddly bear. Snoopy is about one and a half years old and only tolerates horse meat due to an allergy. He gets on really well with other dogs and would also be suitable for dog sports. Phone: 0660/5161822.
Laila is two years old and very friendly, cuddly and approachable. The female velvet paw unfortunately has a somewhat sensitive intestine, which is why she needs special food. A home with the possibility of safe outdoor access would be perfect for Laila. Phone: 0732/247887.
Maltese mongrel Niki is a bit wary of strangers at first and needs time to gain their trust. The eight-year-old male dog is therefore looking for a patient owner who will let him settle in peacefully. He quickly makes friends with other dogs.
Phone: 0664/5415079.
