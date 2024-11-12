Club World Cup in some emirate “absolutely pointless”!

More and more matches and shorter and shorter breaks - the soccer calendar is becoming ever denser. To the benefit of the associations, who are making more and more money, and to the suffering of the players, who are getting ever closer to their limits. As a former Austrian football striker, Marc Janko can empathize with the increasingly stressful lives of footballers - and now criticizes the current development, which will soon see the Club World Cup make its debut: "That doesn't interest the pure soccer fan at all ..."