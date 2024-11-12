Vorteilswelt
Marc Janko critical:

Club World Cup in some emirate “absolutely pointless”!

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 11:51

More and more matches and shorter and shorter breaks - the soccer calendar is becoming ever denser. To the benefit of the associations, who are making more and more money, and to the suffering of the players, who are getting ever closer to their limits. As a former Austrian football striker, Marc Janko can empathize with the increasingly stressful lives of footballers - and now criticizes the current development, which will soon see the Club World Cup make its debut: "That doesn't interest the pure soccer fan at all ..."

In his usual friendly and fair tone, but tough on the matter, the now 41-year-old ex-Salzburger did not make a murderer's pit of his heart during the "Talk im Hangar-7" on ServusTV; the ever-increasing burdens on the kickers are a nuisance to him.

"This is absolutely pointless!"
"The associations are coming up with new formats like the Club World Cup. [...] The players have to fly there for several hours again, because of course it can't take place in Europe, but has to take place in some emirate state. That makes absolutely no sense!"

The Spanish European champion Rodri (Bild: AFP/APA/Angelos Tzortzinis)
The Spanish European champion Rodri
(Bild: AFP/APA/Angelos Tzortzinis)

"We players are the ones who suffer!"
As a reminder: just a few weeks ago, ManCity's Spanish European champion Rodri threatened that stars like him could soon be thinking of going on strike. "If it goes on like this, we have no other option. That really worries us. We players are the ones who are suffering," he explained at the time.

Marc Janko (Bild: GEPA)
Marc Janko
(Bild: GEPA)

"That's problematic!"
Rodri put the optimum number of games in the season in which you can perform at the highest level at 40 to 50. It's impossible to maintain the physical level for more than that ...

Janko points out that it's not just about the games themselves. "What people forget: It's also the traveling that tires you out and dealing with defeats. It's also something that drains you mentally and physically. That's problematic," the ex-footballer told ServusTV.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

