Coalition poker: Governor increases pressure on his own party

No understanding for sleeping car probe

What does the fast-track negotiator say about the sleeper talks in the federal government? In the "Krone" interview, he shows no understanding: "The pressure and speed should be dramatically increased now at the latest." He didn't like the news about the Vienna negotiators' autumn vacation at all. And he also didn't like the fact that talks were only held every other day. This should happen every day. In Vorarlberg, negotiations lasted 21 days and then they were finished.