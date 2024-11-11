"Then that won't work"
Coalition poker: Governor increases pressure on his own party
Markus Wallner, Austria's long-serving governor, was sworn in for the fourth time on Monday. The Vorarlberg native is not mincing his words about the current coalition negotiations between his People's Party and the SPÖ at federal level. On the contrary: the 57-year-old is worried about the republic and expresses this pithily in the "Krone" interview.
In Vorarlberg, elections were held two weeks after the National Council - but after turbo-charged negotiations, the coalition between Wallner's ÖVP and the Freedom Party has been in place since the previous week.
On Monday, Wallner was sworn in at the Hofburg - by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) on behalf of the convalescing Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
No understanding for sleeping car probe
What does the fast-track negotiator say about the sleeper talks in the federal government? In the "Krone" interview, he shows no understanding: "The pressure and speed should be dramatically increased now at the latest." He didn't like the news about the Vienna negotiators' autumn vacation at all. And he also didn't like the fact that talks were only held every other day. This should happen every day. In Vorarlberg, negotiations lasted 21 days and then they were finished.
If only the lowest common denominator remains in the coalition negotiations, then that won't work.
Markus Wallner, ÖVP-Landeshauptmann
"The economy warns us every day!"
Wallner also has doubts as to "whether the alarm bells can be heard". There is fire under the roof: "The economy warns us every day!" The governor is concerned about the business location and the national budget. "We have to curb government spending!"
Climate bonus and co.: where Wallner sees potential for savings
And where should savings be made? Wallner lists a whole range of areas: staffing levels in the public sector need to be reduced, educational leave should not continue in its current form and all funding structures need to be reviewed. Wallner demands: "The climate bonus should be abolished without replacement."
And: "We also need to look at pensions, especially making the corridor pension less attractive". In terms of social policy, the ÖVP politician is calling for "bold steps". "The permanent stay in our social system must finally be stopped."
Doubts about Babler
But does he believe that this could even be implemented with a coalition partner, the SPÖ? Wallner tilts his head before saying: "Possible with Babler's SPÖ? I have my doubts. Less work, more taxes - that's not possible." But there is simply "no alternative" to drastic measures in this area.
Are we even facing new elections in the end?
Can we still be optimistic about an ÖVP-SPÖ coalition in the federal government? Or are we possibly even facing new elections in the foreseeable future? Wallner: "At this point in time, it's impossible to say how the negotiations will turn out. If it turns out to be a weak package, only the lowest common denominator remains - then it won't work. Let's look to Germany!"
