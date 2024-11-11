The quality is right
“Krone” punch test: first tasting in Schönbrunn
The first Advent markets opened their doors a few days ago. The smell of punch is in the air again. Where can you find the best creations in Vienna? We put it to the test.
What could be better in these chilly temperatures than warming up with a hot cup of punch? Fortunately, the first Christmas markets have already opened. Schönbrunn Palace kicked things off last Friday. Much earlier than last year, but the crowds were still huge at the weekend. "Business was really good," says Hansi Schwetz, who works at the "Centimeter" punch stall. Officially, the market opens at 10 a.m., but tourists start asking for punch as early as 9 a.m. "It's never too early for punch, even the odd schnapps goes in the morning," reveals the stall employee. The best sellers are classics such as ordinary mulled wine, berry and orange punch. That's why there aren't 20 different types of punch here. A special drink that is only available at this stand is beer punch. The taste takes some getting used to, but beer fans should definitely try it.
No price shock
We also try the "White Christmas Punch", an ordinary punch with Jamaica rum. Delicious! The secret is good quality. "We get the punch delivered fresh from a winegrower in Gols, there are no chemicals in it," says Schwetz. The price doesn't shock us though, a mug of punch costs 5 euros. You can't ask for more, because the prices in Schönbrunn are capped.
If you already have a pimply mouth after the third punch and want a cool drink in between, then "Hillinger" is the place for you. Restaurateur Maria Neubauer is running the stand for the first time this year. Her range includes French crémant and wines from the Hillinger winery. The first weekend was also a strong one for her. "I've already had to reorder again today," says the stallholder happily. She also offers her customers a special service, namely waitressing. If you're hungry, Maria doesn't serve typical Christmas market food either, but small rolls and an egg and truffle sandwich, which we can highly recommend.
Over the next few weeks, all the Christmas markets in Vienna will be open. The graphic (left) provides an overview. And we will also be testing other markets over the next few days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
