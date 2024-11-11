“Krone” punch test: first tasting in Schönbrunn

What could be better in these chilly temperatures than warming up with a hot cup of punch? Fortunately, the first Christmas markets have already opened. Schönbrunn Palace kicked things off last Friday. Much earlier than last year, but the crowds were still huge at the weekend. "Business was really good," says Hansi Schwetz, who works at the "Centimeter" punch stall. Officially, the market opens at 10 a.m., but tourists start asking for punch as early as 9 a.m. "It's never too early for punch, even the odd schnapps goes in the morning," reveals the stall employee. The best sellers are classics such as ordinary mulled wine, berry and orange punch. That's why there aren't 20 different types of punch here. A special drink that is only available at this stand is beer punch. The taste takes some getting used to, but beer fans should definitely try it.