Resignation? Dornauer is not throwing in the towel

One thing is certain: Dornauer will not be resigning himself. The Tyrolean ruled out resigning in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The SPÖ club is also due to meet in Tyrol at 1 pm. The date had been set for some time. It remains to be seen whether Dornauer's back will be strengthened there, as well as the reaction of the federal party leaders in Vienna. Tyrol's ÖVP provincial governor Anton Mattle, who has always remained silent about previous political antics surrounding Dornauer, has also summoned Dornauer to a meeting and intends to make a statement on Monday. According to reports, however, Mattle will not insist on Dornauer's resignation.