Does he have to resign?
Resignation? Dornauer is not throwing in the towel
An illustrious red deer hunt with real estate juggler René Benko in Styria could have fatal consequences for Tyrol's SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer. As confirmed to the "Krone" by party circles, the head of the state is shaking badly. The only thing that is certain is that Dornauer himself will not throw in the towel - but a ministerial office he is supposedly aiming for will no longer be an option.
A "Krone" article has brought Tyrol's regional party leader Georg Dornauer under fire in the media. Tyrol's SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer claims to have been on the prowl in Styria with "someone else's hat" and real estate juggler René Benko. Despite his proud pose and the "Beutebruch" hat on his head, Dornauer famously claims not to have shot the game himself.
Dornauer fears for his job
As is well known, he was banned from carrying weapons in 2019 after he left his hunting weapon in his car with the window open at Innsbruck airport. Just last week, he applied for the ban to be lifted. Now, however, the SPÖ provincial leader must fear for his job for the time being.
As the "Krone" found out from the SPÖ headquarters in Vienna's Löwelstraße, Dornauer is "very much in doubt". An allegedly aspired ministerial post (presumably defense) is no longer an issue. The leadership of negotiations in the area of security in the exploratory talks with the ÖVP, which Dornauer also aspired to, is now "no longer justifiable".
One thing is certain: Dornauer will not be resigning himself. The Tyrolean ruled out resigning in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. The SPÖ club is also due to meet in Tyrol at 1 pm. The date had been set for some time. It remains to be seen whether Dornauer's back will be strengthened there, as well as the reaction of the federal party leaders in Vienna. Tyrol's ÖVP provincial governor Anton Mattle, who has always remained silent about previous political antics surrounding Dornauer, has also summoned Dornauer to a meeting and intends to make a statement on Monday. According to reports, however, Mattle will not insist on Dornauer's resignation.
There has already been clear criticism from the Innsbruck SPÖ. Deputy Mayor Elisabeth Mayr said: "For me, the measure is full." She was "not sure whether he can still hold on." Benko had defrauded the population and Austria "of so much that I, as a Social Democrat, must be clear that I can neither stroll nor stalk with such a mindset", Mayr made clear. The Tyrolean Neos state spokesperson Dominik Oberhofer demanded the immediate resignation of the Tyrolean SPÖ leader. "This misstep has now finally broken the camel's back," said the former Tyrolean club leader and now member of the National Council.
Dornauer had lost his last sense of honesty and decency. Barbara Neßler, a member of the Tyrolean Green Party in the National Council, believed that there had been a "clear breach of the law" if it had been a hunt with an existing weapons ban. "It is time for Dornauer to finally provide clarity - without excuses," wrote Neßler via X (formerly Twitter).
Tyrolean Green Party leader Gebi Mair takes the same line and raises the following unanswered questions: "Firstly: Did Georg Dornauer carry a weapon on the hunting trip and kill the stag? Secondly, according to Styrian hunting law, is he even allowed to take part in a stalk without a hunting license? Thirdly, who is the leaseholder who invited him to the stalk? And fourthly: Did Georg Dornauer have himself invited to this hunt by René Benko or someone else?" Mair expected answers from Georg Dornauer immediately. "And they must not be that only his hat was at the hunt, but not Georg Dornauer himself."
"Not a trivial offense and not a trifle"
Markus Sint, Chairman of the Fritz List, was "shocked" that the Deputy Governor "finds nothing wrong with going hunting with the billionaire bankrupt Benko." After all, he had "caused many employees and entrepreneurs financial hardship or even lost their livelihoods". In addition, Dornauer is subject to an "upright weapons ban". He must now clarify whether he himself fired: "This is not a trivial offense and not a trifle."
With all due respect, but Schorsch, it's over. The SPÖ's close relationship with Benko is also well worth investigating. Why does the bankrupt invite the SPÖ deputy governor and where does the money come from?
Markus Abwerzger, FPÖ-Landesparteichef in Tirol
FPÖ provincial party leader Markus Abwerzger is also "shocked". It is known that Dornauer doesn't miss a single fat chance, but this will probably be his last. "To go hunting with someone who has destroyed economic livelihoods - with an upright weapons ban - is the lowest point," explains the Freedom Party member.
Of course, the busy party rebel Rudi Fußi has also already spoken out via X. He demanded "clear words" from his rival for the SPÖ chairmanship, Andreas Babler.
