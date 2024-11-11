Driver trapped
Van crashes into truck in highway parking lot
A terrible accident in the early hours of Monday morning at a highway parking lot near Telfs in Tyrol: a 21-year-old Dutchman drove a van into a stationary truck. The young man suffered injuries - he was trapped in the wreck and had to be cut out by the fire department.
According to the police, the serious accident happened at around 4 am. The 21-year-old Dutchman had driven his van from the A12 onto the parking lot and crashed into the trailer of the stationary truck with full force for reasons that are still unknown.
The 21-year-old was trapped in the driver's cab and had to be freed by the Telfs volunteer fire department.
Injured and taken to hospital
The 21-year-old was trapped in the cab as a result of the violent impact. "He had to be freed by the Telfs volunteer fire department", according to the investigators. After initial treatment at the scene of the accident, the Dutchman was taken to Innsbruck Hospital by ambulance.
The van was a total loss. Incidentally, the truck and trailer were not parked in the designated parking spaces. According to the police, the German driver (51) had parked the truck on the left-hand side of the road.
