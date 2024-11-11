Vorteilswelt
Hansi Flick furious

Referee scandal! Barca cheated out of a goal in 1-0 defeat

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 07:47

Refereeing scandal in La Liga! FC Barcelona were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad on Sunday - not least due to a disallowed goal by Robert Lewandowski. However, as VAR images of the controversial scene show, the Pole's finish was completely in accordance with the rules. The Catalans were robbed of a goal ...

The visitors had started the game well, with Lewandowski creating his first top chance in the 13th minute. The striker received a pass perfectly into his path, took off and buried the ball in the home side's net. The celebration was short-lived, however, as the referee quickly ruled the ball offside and the score remained 0-0.

Aguerd ruled offside
However, as VAR recordings on Instagram, X and Co. show, the whistle was clearly a wrong decision. As Sociedad defender Nayef Aguerd was clearly behind Lewandowski with his right foot when he passed the ball, his goal should have counted.

Who knows how the game would have developed had the Catalans taken the lead ... In the end, however, it was the Basques who were able to celebrate a victory at the end of the evening and end Barcelona's run of success. Much to the annoyance of Barca coach Hansi Flick, who raged after the final whistle: "I've seen the pictures ... Lewandowski's goal should have counted! We're all human and we all make mistakes, but I told the referee that it was a big mistake, it was clearly within the rules."

Series broken
After seven wins in a row, Barcelona were beaten again for the first time. The Spanish league leaders will have their next chance to make amends next Saturday, when Flick's side visit Celta Vigo.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
