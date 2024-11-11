Referee scandal! Barca cheated out of a goal in 1-0 defeat

Who knows how the game would have developed had the Catalans taken the lead ... In the end, however, it was the Basques who were able to celebrate a victory at the end of the evening and end Barcelona's run of success. Much to the annoyance of Barca coach Hansi Flick, who raged after the final whistle: "I've seen the pictures ... Lewandowski's goal should have counted! We're all human and we all make mistakes, but I told the referee that it was a big mistake, it was clearly within the rules."