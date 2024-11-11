Court has ruled
For 98,000 Netz NÖ customers, the purse strings are ringing
The Supreme Court in Lower Austria is now responsible for many repayments by Netz NÖ. This is because the flat-rate grid access fee charged to electricity feeders, such as photovoltaic system operators, was not legal in most cases. Netz NÖ will soon start with the refunds.
A ruling by the Supreme Court has now ensured that many operators of green electricity systems, such as photovoltaics, will receive money back from Netz NÖ. This is because in most cases, the payment of the grid access fee as a contribution to grid expansion was illegal, the Supreme Court ruled.
The ruling states that "the offsetting of these contributions is only permissible in certain cases, for example if expansion measures were taken when grid access was established", explains the state-wide electricity infrastructure operator.
Payment to start this year
Netz NÖ will quickly contact its approximately 98,000 affected customers by email or post and inform them of the reimbursement of costs, "as the legal situation has now been clarified by this ruling", as Christian Schrimer, an expert at Netz NÖ, explains. Payment should begin this year. Incidentally: In order to "bring the climate and energy strategy to the ground", Netz NÖ is expanding by 450 million euros this year alone.
