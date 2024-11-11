For 98,000 Netz NÖ customers, the purse strings are ringing

Payment to start this year

Netz NÖ will quickly contact its approximately 98,000 affected customers by email or post and inform them of the reimbursement of costs, "as the legal situation has now been clarified by this ruling", as Christian Schrimer, an expert at Netz NÖ, explains. Payment should begin this year. Incidentally: In order to "bring the climate and energy strategy to the ground", Netz NÖ is expanding by 450 million euros this year alone.