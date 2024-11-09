Preparation session with Krankl and Polster

The iconic striker was at loggerheads with coach Rifé at the time and eventually switched to green and white in 1981. Do the fans of the "Blaugrana" still recognize him today? "The young ones don't, but the older ones do. It starts in the airport cab when the driver looks in the mirror three times and then says my name." Namely Goleador! He was given this nickname by his supporters at the time. "They are proud of their heroes, they don't forget them," he enthuses about the legend of the traditional club. "Actors want to go to Hollywood, footballers want to go to Barça." Even among the women. Chiara D'Angelo: "Everyone dreams of playing there one day." On Tuesday, it will become a reality for the U20 World Cup captain. "They're the defending champions, the girls will need a good day," warns Krankl, also putting SKN on the podium. "They've been in the group stage for three years now, so they're one of Europe's top teams. That's impressive." Polster (scored six goals for Sevilla and Vallecano against Barça) agrees: "I was in the stadium for the 6:0 win over Vienna, hats off!"