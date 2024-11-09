Victory in the Western League
Austria Salzburg managed an important liberation
After losing a number of points, Austria Salzburg got back to winning ways in the Westliga on Saturday and moved closer to leaders Imst. However, the Violets are also worried about regular goalkeeper Kalman. There were also victories for St. Johann and Wals-Grünau from Salzburg's point of view.
The Violets' engine had started to stutter in recent weeks. Before the 15th matchday in the Westliga, they were already four points behind promotion rivals Imst. The word "crisis" was buzzing around Maxglan. Since Saturday afternoon, the mood at the reigning champions has suddenly improved again. Austria won 2:1 in Schwaz, while Imst had to settle for a 1:1 draw in Hohenems. And only two points are missing.
Austria got off to a furious start in the silver city. Alexander Schwaighofer and Milos Savic gave them a 2-0 lead after just eleven minutes. The hosts only managed to score the equalizer in the 81st minute. "The team showed a good reaction," said coach Christian Schaider, who breathed a sigh of relief. Bitter: Austrias regular goalkeeper Manuel Kalman had to be substituted in the closing stages with a suspected torn medial ligament. Fabian Windhager also left the pitch early with damage.
At the same time, there was also joy in St. Johann. The team from Pongau won 5:2 at home against Lauterach, TSV's first victory in almost two months, keeping them in eleventh place. "It was a big load off my mind," said coach Andreas Scherer. Veteran Benjamin Ajibade was the man of the match with a brace. Local rivals Bischofshofen, on the other hand, were in a different mood. Elias Kircher and Co. had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Kitzbühel. "We can't be satisfied," sighed Thomas Schnöll, the coach of the seventh-placed team in the table.
"Extremely unfortunate "
FC Pinzgau Saalfelden were also not satisfied. In the Ländle, the decisive goal to make it 1-2 against Altach Juniors was only scored in the 94th minute from a deflected free kick. "That was extremely unfortunate. A point would have been deserved," grumbled head coach Florian Klausner. After 15 games with Saalfelden, he has five wins, five draws and five defeats, which puts him in ninth place. Just ahead of tenth-placed Wals-Grünau - 2:0 win against relegated second division side Dornbirn!
