Austria Salzburg managed an important liberation

At the same time, there was also joy in St. Johann. The team from Pongau won 5:2 at home against Lauterach, TSV's first victory in almost two months, keeping them in eleventh place. "It was a big load off my mind," said coach Andreas Scherer. Veteran Benjamin Ajibade was the man of the match with a brace. Local rivals Bischofshofen, on the other hand, were in a different mood. Elias Kircher and Co. had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Kitzbühel. "We can't be satisfied," sighed Thomas Schnöll, the coach of the seventh-placed team in the table.