Not even of age yet, but already a criminal

Reducing the age of criminal responsibility is not a solution here

The Neustart association also refers to the "Swiss model". In Switzerland, you are of criminal age from the age of ten. However, up to the age of 15, a maximum of 10 days of "personal service" is required. In Austria, 14-year-olds can already be sentenced to several years in prison. In contrast to Austria, juvenile criminal law in Switzerland is "not offense-oriented, but offender-oriented". This means that the decisive criterion for the choice of response is the juvenile's situation, not the severity of the offense.