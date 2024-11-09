First Nazi street gets a new name

Broad approval in the city government

When the new city government took office under Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ), the issue was raised again. "An official report is to be presented this year," said the city manager. The Green Citizens' List and KPÖ Plus in particular are exerting pressure. "This step is hugely important and was long overdue," says Citizens' List leader Ingeborg Haller. City deputy Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus) also wants to change the name quickly. "Anyone who was involved in the Nazi terror regime cannot be a role model."