Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Start-up Burgenland

Support for creative minds and their ideas

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 19:00

The Start-up Burgenland project was launched four years ago to expand the region's economic potential.

0 Kommentare

"The spirit of innovation is attracting more and more creative minds and innovative young entrepreneurs," reports Regional Economic Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. The RTI Strategy 2030 would send a clear signal to make Burgenland a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Almost 3 million invested
Schneemann compares the approach to a "marathon": "With the right support, we not only enable the sustainable success of promising start-ups, but also strengthen the entire region to ensure sustainable growth." Since 2020, the Burgenland Business Agency has invested 2.9 million euros in 16 start-ups - including 1.6 million euros for investments in six start-ups.

"A place where community grows"
Head of the Business Agency Michael Gerbavsits also emphasizes the important role of the project: "Start-up Burgenland is more than just an incubator for business ideas - it is a place where a community grows that sees innovative entrepreneurship as an essential part of regional economic development."

Read more

Applications are now open again at www.startup-burgenland.at

Since the start, 252 applications have been received - of which 31 start-ups have been supported. The ideas are diverse, as current program participants prove: They range from sustainable solutions for construction projects using AI, digital networking of fire departments and a software platform for kitchen studios to making it easier to look after reef aquariums.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf