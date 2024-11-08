Start-up Burgenland
Support for creative minds and their ideas
The Start-up Burgenland project was launched four years ago to expand the region's economic potential.
"The spirit of innovation is attracting more and more creative minds and innovative young entrepreneurs," reports Regional Economic Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. The RTI Strategy 2030 would send a clear signal to make Burgenland a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Almost 3 million invested
Schneemann compares the approach to a "marathon": "With the right support, we not only enable the sustainable success of promising start-ups, but also strengthen the entire region to ensure sustainable growth." Since 2020, the Burgenland Business Agency has invested 2.9 million euros in 16 start-ups - including 1.6 million euros for investments in six start-ups.
"A place where community grows"
Head of the Business Agency Michael Gerbavsits also emphasizes the important role of the project: "Start-up Burgenland is more than just an incubator for business ideas - it is a place where a community grows that sees innovative entrepreneurship as an essential part of regional economic development."
Read more
Applications are now open again at www.startup-burgenland.at
Since the start, 252 applications have been received - of which 31 start-ups have been supported. The ideas are diverse, as current program participants prove: They range from sustainable solutions for construction projects using AI, digital networking of fire departments and a software platform for kitchen studios to making it easier to look after reef aquariums.
