“Don’t change the plan”: Bayern on the verge of a Bundesliga record!
Bayern Munich are surfing on a wave of success towards a record. The leaders of the German Bundesliga have proved to be a goal machine in foreign stadiums this season, scoring at least three goals in all five away games. If Harry Kane and Co. also score three times on Saturday (3.30 pm) in Hamburg at FC St. Pauli, that would be a new Bundesliga record.
"We don't make much difference, our plan doesn't change whether it's at home or away. Maybe that's one reason why we've scored so many goals away from home, because our opponents play a little differently at home. But that doesn't mean anything for tomorrow," explained coach Vincent Kompany.
That's not the only reason why Bayern are traveling to the Kiez club with a lot of self-confidence. After four recent competitive wins with a 13-0 scoreline, the Kiez-Club should not be a stumbling block, even if Christoph Freund is "very positive" about the promoted club's development. "It's a special club, very emotional. They play very good soccer and have deservedly been promoted," said the Austrian Bayern sports director. The last duel to date was a long time ago: Munich won 8:1 at the Millerntor in spring 2011.
Friendship at the Millerntor
Now there is a return to a club with which Bayern have maintained a close friendship for 20 years. In the 1980s, Bayern and Uli Hoeneß were the big irritants among the mostly left-wing St. Pauli supporters. But when the club from Hamburg was in a bad economic situation, the then manager Hoeneß helped immediately.
In July 2003, together with FC St. Pauli, he organized a friendly match between Bayern and the then third division club at the Millerntor and left all the proceeds of 200,000 euros with the Hamburg club. He is remembered for putting on an FC St. Pauli "Savior" T-shirt before kick-off and walking through the stadium. The start of a friendship.
