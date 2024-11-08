In the municipality of Ohlsdorf
769,000 euros in compensation for drinking water scandal
Toxic pesticides from a landfill site contaminated the drinking water in Ohlsdorf in 2014. As a result, the municipality had to build a new pipeline to Gmunden - and has now been proven right again by the court of appeal. The Linz Higher Regional Court awarded Ohlsdorf 769,000 euros in damages; the ruling is not legally binding.
In January 2014, local residents in Ohlsdorf noticed: The drinking water stinks and tastes bad. After a lengthy investigation into the causes, it turned out that the contamination was due to the former construction waste landfill II. The waste disposal company is said to have disposed of waste water containing pesticides at the landfill site during the production of pesticides, thus contaminating the drinking water.
Mix of toxic substances
This spring, the municipality was awarded around 630,000 euros in damages by the regional court in Wels, as a new pipeline had to be built from Gmunden. The court also considered it proven that the waste company had illegally disposed of a mix of pesticides, insecticides and fungicides between May 2013 and July 2014. The substances clopyralid, clomazone, metalaxyl and metribuzin, among others, were found in the drinking water.
More money for the municipality
The appeal panel of the Linz Higher Regional Court has now even increased the amount of damages for the municipality to EUR 769,000. The 67-page decision states that "the dumping of hazardous liquid waste at the landfill site was absolutely impermissible".
However, the decision is not yet legally binding. The Ohlsdorf drinking water scandal from 2014 could therefore continue to occupy the judiciary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
