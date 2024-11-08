769,000 euros in compensation for drinking water scandal

Mix of toxic substances

This spring, the municipality was awarded around 630,000 euros in damages by the regional court in Wels, as a new pipeline had to be built from Gmunden. The court also considered it proven that the waste company had illegally disposed of a mix of pesticides, insecticides and fungicides between May 2013 and July 2014. The substances clopyralid, clomazone, metalaxyl and metribuzin, among others, were found in the drinking water.