Win board game fun for the whole family!

Board games are not just for rainy Sunday afternoons. Whether tricky puzzles, gripping strategy battles or creative cake-building challenges - the latest gaming hits bring fun for young and old right into the living room. Die Krone is giving away one of five brand new games that couldn't be more different:
Catan - Energies
The well-known island of Catan from the game "Settlers of Catan" is facing a challenge: the increasing demand for energy calls for innovative solutions! In "Catan - Energy", it is up to the players to build power plants and make energy consumption sustainable. They have the choice of relying on fossil fuels or using renewable energies - a decision that has far-reaching consequences. If the players choose fossil fuels, environmental pollution increases and brings additional challenges.
Calçada
Inspired by the artistic Portuguese street paving, "Calçada" is all about laying colorful tiles and creating harmonious patterns. Players strategically select cobblestones and cleverly place them on their tableau to achieve the most valuable combinations possible. An ingenious selection mechanism and the two-tier scoring system ensure excitement right up to the last round. The faster districts are completed, the more points are awarded. But be careful: colors lose value as soon as they have been used many times. This keeps every game exciting and varied.
Perfect Words
"Perfect Words" requires creative thinking and a good dose of teamwork! In this cooperative association game, the players try to find suitable generic terms for drawn word combinations - without talking to each other about the terms. The challenge is to guess which associations the other team members will choose in order to achieve as many matches as possible. The different phases of the game encourage joint pondering and provide exciting moments when the chosen terms are finally compared. A game that shows how well a team is on the same wavelength.
Stratego Lost Island
With "Stratego Lost Island", a 4-player variant enters the world of Stratego for the first time. On a mysterious, overgrown island, players fight to capture the flag and be the last team to remain on the shrinking island. The innovative combat system with hidden units and a random starting line-up ensures variety and increasing tension. On each turn, players explore the terrain, come across treasures and have to avoid hidden bombs and other players. In the end, only one person remains on the island as the winner - a thrilling adventure for strategy fans.
Top the cake!
Who has the best eye for stacking the tallest and most beautiful cake? In "Topp die Torte!", the aim is to build the perfect cake layer by layer. Players choose between different cake parts and have to skillfully decide which layers fit together best in terms of color. Each perfectly placed layer earns sugar cubes, which are later converted into points. After seven rounds, the scores are tallied and the most beautiful, cleverest cake wins the competition. A sweet game that combines baking and tactics
