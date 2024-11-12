Win board game fun for the whole family!

Calçada

Inspired by the artistic Portuguese street paving, "Calçada" is all about laying colorful tiles and creating harmonious patterns. Players strategically select cobblestones and cleverly place them on their tableau to achieve the most valuable combinations possible. An ingenious selection mechanism and the two-tier scoring system ensure excitement right up to the last round. The faster districts are completed, the more points are awarded. But be careful: colors lose value as soon as they have been used many times. This keeps every game exciting and varied.