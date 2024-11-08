A rush of journalists
How KitzSki whetted the appetite for winter in Munich
Bergbahn Kitzbühel presented the current investment package of 19 million euros to 50 mostly German journalists in the Bavarian capital. Many screws are being turned, one of which also affects the world-famous Streif.
No new lifts, but many more steps for perfect skiing fun - that is the motto of KitzSki for the 233 kilometers of pistes and 58 lifts around the Hahnenkamm. "We have already sold 9,000 season tickets, which has never happened before," beamed KitzSki CEO Anton Bodner in Munich.
Anton Bodner, Vorstand KitzSki
Start on November 8th with a rush of trainers
Operations on the Resterhöhe near Jochberg start on Friday, with around 600 training sessions already booked by 350 clubs. Future plans also include a speed course for the training teams.
Technology and nature interacting
Wolfgang Maier, Alpine Director of the German Ski Association (DSV), was full of praise in front of the German media at the headquarters of ski outfitter Bogner: "Perfect training conditions are offered here, which are a joy for skiers - and yet nature is respected," he said, alluding to some of the prophecies of doom of recent years.
The partnership with Kitzbühel is a real matter of the heart for us. Solutions are developed there and at the same time consideration is given to nature.
Wolfgang Maier, DSV-Alpindirektor
The most important chunks in the investment package of 19 million euros:
- Snowmaking on the famous Streif will be further perfected: The reservoir on the Seidlalm will be cooled down to 5 to 6 degrees by a cooling tower system and the pumping capacity will be increased. This means that only around 80 instead of the previous 170 hours are needed for basic snowmaking.
- More fun: A veritable fun paradise has been created for young skiers, especially on the Kitzbüheler Horn. "The centerpiece is the Jufenbeach skill park - with a parallel slalom, mogul slope and other attractions," revealed CEO Christian Wörister.
- Staff house: The building with 60 residential units right next to the Hahnenkamm lift makes it easier for staff from neighboring countries to live in the expensive Gamsstadt. 60 underground parking spaces are included, and the building has top-level energy efficiency.
- Snow groomers: Three new machines have been added to the fleet. Trials with a hydrogen model did not prove successful. "Also because its design does not allow for a winch," explained Bodner. In future, electric solutions will also be examined.
