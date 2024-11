Young Bulls striker’s knot has finally burst

With six goals from four games, he leads the scoring charts with Romu Jansonas (Vilnius). Yet Verhounig only played 251 of 360 minutes on the pitch; on average, he scores every 42 minutes in the Youth League. "I believe that it always pays off if you work hard and keep at it. I knew this year would be a good year," beams the young Bulls bomber, who receives a lot of praise from his coach. "He is a super important and team-oriented player. He has proven that he has a good nose," says Daniel Beichler. Sunday's match in league two against Rapid II.