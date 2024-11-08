Freedom Party against the “power of the village emperors”

Mayor as an election campaign topic

The FPÖ is focusing on a "system change". "We want to move power away from the mayor and towards the people. We are the direct protectors of our fellow citizens," said Murlasits and FPÖ regional managing director Andreas Spanring. In doing so, the Freedom Party is deliberately going against the opinion polls, which primarily attribute credibility to the mayors in the state. The Institute for Federalism recently found that 65% of mayors and elected representatives in town halls and municipal offices are confident that they can overcome challenges.