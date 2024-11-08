Municipal council election 2025
Freedom Party against the “power of the village emperors”
The FPÖ presented its line for the municipal elections: They are banking on a "shift of power to the population".
We want to continue the path of hope and confidence of Herbert Kickl in the federal government and Udo Landbauer in the state and carry it into the municipalities", with these words FPÖ state party secretary Alexander Murlasits opened the Freedom Party's municipal council election campaign yesterday in St. Pölten.
Mayor as an election campaign topic
The FPÖ is focusing on a "system change". "We want to move power away from the mayor and towards the people. We are the direct protectors of our fellow citizens," said Murlasits and FPÖ regional managing director Andreas Spanring. In doing so, the Freedom Party is deliberately going against the opinion polls, which primarily attribute credibility to the mayors in the state. The Institute for Federalism recently found that 65% of mayors and elected representatives in town halls and municipal offices are confident that they can overcome challenges.
At the same time, the FPÖ is focusing on twelve themed round tables - from cash and security to driving and youth.
