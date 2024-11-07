Handlebar trapped
Overtaken on a bend: Two hours of immobilization after crash
A terrible accident on Thursday in the early hours of the morning in the Tyrolean Oberland: despite being prohibited, the driver of a small truck overtook an articulated lorry on a bend. Just at that moment, another van came towards him. It was too late for an evasive or braking maneuver.
The fatal accident happened at around 6 a.m. near Obsteig (Imst district). A 60-year-old local man was driving on the B189 Mieminger Straße in the direction of Nassereith when, according to the police, he wanted to overtake the truck of a 54-year-old Bulgarian man driving in front of him "in a bend and before a crest in the road".
Van came towards him
He had overlooked the oncoming small truck, in which two Italians (44 and 55 years old) were sitting. "The 60-year-old tried to avoid a collision by taking evasive action. In doing so, he collided sideways with the front of the truck," the investigators describe. And further: "The oncoming 44-year-old Italian driver was also unable to avoid a collision with the 60-year-old's vehicle and collided with it."
The driver was trapped. He suffered serious injuries and had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department.
Due to the force of the impact, the local man's small truck overturned and came to rest on the embankment against the direction of travel.
The two Italians escaped more lightly with minor injuries. The Bulgarian driver of the articulated truck was uninjured.
Accident caused a major incident
The Obsteig and Mieming fire departments were deployed with around 30 firefighters and seven vehicles, as well as the ambulance, emergency doctor and three police patrols. The B189 was closed to all traffic for around two hours.
