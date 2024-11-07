Overtaken on a bend: Two hours of immobilization after crash

Van came towards him

He had overlooked the oncoming small truck, in which two Italians (44 and 55 years old) were sitting. "The 60-year-old tried to avoid a collision by taking evasive action. In doing so, he collided sideways with the front of the truck," the investigators describe. And further: "The oncoming 44-year-old Italian driver was also unable to avoid a collision with the 60-year-old's vehicle and collided with it."