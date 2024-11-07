Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Handlebar trapped

Overtaken on a bend: Two hours of immobilization after crash

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 15:09

A terrible accident on Thursday in the early hours of the morning in the Tyrolean Oberland: despite being prohibited, the driver of a small truck overtook an articulated lorry on a bend. Just at that moment, another van came towards him. It was too late for an evasive or braking maneuver.

0 Kommentare

The fatal accident happened at around 6 a.m. near Obsteig (Imst district). A 60-year-old local man was driving on the B189 Mieminger Straße in the direction of Nassereith when, according to the police, he wanted to overtake the truck of a 54-year-old Bulgarian man driving in front of him "in a bend and before a crest in the road".

Van came towards him
He had overlooked the oncoming small truck, in which two Italians (44 and 55 years old) were sitting. "The 60-year-old tried to avoid a collision by taking evasive action. In doing so, he collided sideways with the front of the truck," the investigators describe. And further: "The oncoming 44-year-old Italian driver was also unable to avoid a collision with the 60-year-old's vehicle and collided with it."

Zitat Icon

The driver was trapped. He suffered serious injuries and had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department.

Die Polizei

Due to the force of the impact, the local man's small truck overturned and came to rest on the embankment against the direction of travel. "The driver was trapped. He suffered serious injuries and had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire department," it continued.

The Austrian was trapped in the wreck. (Bild: FF Mieming, Krone KREATIV)
The Austrian was trapped in the wreck.
(Bild: FF Mieming, Krone KREATIV)

The two Italians escaped more lightly with minor injuries. The Bulgarian driver of the articulated truck was uninjured.

Accident caused a major incident
The Obsteig and Mieming fire departments were deployed with around 30 firefighters and seven vehicles, as well as the ambulance, emergency doctor and three police patrols. The B189 was closed to all traffic for around two hours.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf