BND powers for cyber surveillance unlawful

Maintaining proportionality

The court emphasized that the potential threat of international cyber attacks is extremely high and their number is increasing. Attacks on critical digital infrastructures or similarly important information technology systems are aimed at destabilizing the community. They could threaten the constitutional order, the existence and security of the federal government or the federal states, as well as life, limb and freedom. The danger of such attacks on the IT infrastructure of elementary and vital areas - such as the supply of water and energy as well as transportation and healthcare - could reach a level comparable to the danger of an armed attack.