How to lead a happy life in the long term

Happiness is not a bird! For Katharina Mühl, happiness is not a product of chance, but a skill that can be trained. The happiness coach distinguishes between two forms: feel-good happiness and happiness based on values. Feel-good happiness are moments of enjoyment and relaxation, such as a summer's day in the sun with an ice cream in your hand. Value happiness, on the other hand, occurs when people live in harmony with their values and goals, e.g. when they help other people in their job and find deeper fulfillment as a result. "Both types complement each other and together lead to a balanced and fulfilled life," says Katharina Mühl.