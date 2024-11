“The number of anti-Semitic attacks has risen”

"Krone" : This is the 86th anniversary of the November pogroms. How important are commemorative events?

Elie Rosen : For me, rigid commemoration has no value if it is only about remembering historical events. Meaningful commemoration is only possible if it is characterized by reflection - in other words, if references are made to the present. I often miss that. I believe that some people find it easier to remember history than to deal with current issues in the Jewish communities. Here in Graz, we not only commemorate the events of 1938, but also the rebuilding of the synagogue. This is important to me insofar as it shows that Jewish life was able to find a place again after 1945.