Auto-saved draft

Englishman tough as nails:

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 16:00

"Pep's woes continue. City have rarely suffered such humiliation in the Pep Guardiola era," headlined the English Daily Mail the day after Manchester City's 4-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon. It was the third defeat in a row for the Sky Blues ...

Three defeats in the space of a week - Guardiola's squad are currently in crisis. The 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the League Cup was followed by a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the league at the weekend. And now City have also been beaten in the Champions League, with the English champions losing 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon. 

"In my seven and a half years at City, I can't remember three defeats in a row," said midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is also aware of the extent of the current slump in form. 

Pep remains cool
In fact, it has been six years since Manchester City last lost three games in a row. Nevertheless, Guardiola remains calm and said after the game: "We are not in a dark phase. We played really badly against Bournemouth on Saturday, today we played really well."

Man City's World Player of the Year is missing with a torn cruciate ligament. (Bild: APA/AFP)
Man City's World Player of the Year is missing with a torn cruciate ligament.
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Especially as his team took to the pitch without Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Rodri. The Cityzens are missing the latter in particular. However, it will be some time before the newly crowned world footballer is allowed to tie his boots again. The Spaniard suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in September and it is still unclear when he will return to the pitch.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Folgen Sie uns auf