Cetebe® ABWEHR plus
Strengthen your defenses in winter
Especially in the cold season, when the temperatures drop and the days are shorter, the immune system is particularly challenged. If you strengthen your defenses and your mood in winter, you can often avoid illness and winter depression. Cetebe® ABWEHR plus can provide useful support for the body's defenses. Because with vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc, Cetebe® provides important vital substances for our immune system - and you will get through the winter healthy and fit.
When it's cold outside, you need to be all the better armed against pathogens and strengthen your immune system. After all, a good immune system is not just a matter of luck. You can do a lot to strengthen your body's own defenses and health.
Get active - prevent and live healthily:
- Avoid direct contact with people who have a cold and refrain from shaking hands.
- Wash your hands regularly and avoid any contact between your hands and your eyes and mouth.
- Eat your meals regularly and make sure you eat a healthy and balanced diet.
- Make sure you get enough vitamin D from your diet, especially in the darker months of the year.
- Ventilate regularly and drink plenty of fluids to protect your mucous membranes from the dry heating air.
- Sufficient sleep is important for an intact immune system and physical fitness.
- A visit to the sauna now and again
One thing is certain: with the cold and wet season, it's time for your immune system to show its strength. Your immune system does this in two ways: the so-called "phagocytes" of the non-specific immune system contribute to the initial defense. At the same time, a second protective shield is activated: the specific immune system. In the long term, it learns to recognize and identify different pathogens. In this way, pathogens that have entered the body are combated in a targeted manner.
Important vital substances for our immune system
Cetebe® ABWEHR plus can also provide useful support for your immune system. With vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc, Cetebe® provides important vital substances for our immune system. Vitamin C, for example, plays an important role in supporting the body's own first line of defense. Vitamin D stimulates the formation of certain substances that ensure that pathogens are less able to multiply. Zinc also plays an important role, as it supports the formation of special cells that are relevant for a well-functioning immune system.
However, our body cannot produce vitamin C and zinc itself, so both nutrients need to be ingested in sufficient quantities with food. Vitamin D occupies a special position among the vitamins, as it can be produced by healthy people themselves in the skin with the help of sunlight. It is therefore often referred to as the "sun vitamin". However, in the darker months of the year and when you are rarely outside in the sunshine, you should make sure that you get enough vitamin D from your diet.
What is special about Cetebe ABWEHR plus?
The special thing about Cetebe® ABWEHR plus is that it contains 300 mg ZEITPERLEN® vitamin C, 10 μg vitamin D and 10 mg zinc. The ZEITPERLEN® release the vitamin C over many hours. The vitamin D is contained in the form of vitamin D3, which can be easily absorbed by the body. The zinc is in the form of zinc gluconate, which is also easily absorbed by the body.
When taking vitamin C, it is important to note that the body can only absorb and store large quantities to a limited extent. With the help of ZEITPERLEN® technology, the blood is not flooded with vitamin C and vitamin C loss via the urine is avoided. The body can therefore absorb 98.6% of the vitamin, which experts describe as high bioavailability.
Triple support for the body's defenses
- Zinc, vitamin C & vitamin D capsule for triple support of the body's defenses
- Continuous supply of vitamin C over several hours thanks to ZEITPERLEN® technology
- 300 mg high-dose vitamin C
- Cetebe® ABWEHR plus contains zinc with high availability for the body
Even if Cetebe® ABWEHR plus can provide useful support for your immune system, please always remember: food supplements are no substitute for a balanced and varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
