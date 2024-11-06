Strengthen your defenses in winter

However, our body cannot produce vitamin C and zinc itself, so both nutrients need to be ingested in sufficient quantities with food. Vitamin D occupies a special position among the vitamins, as it can be produced by healthy people themselves in the skin with the help of sunlight. It is therefore often referred to as the "sun vitamin". However, in the darker months of the year and when you are rarely outside in the sunshine, you should make sure that you get enough vitamin D from your diet.