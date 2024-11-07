Why diabetes is considered an unrecognized widespread disease

The body needs insulin to utilize glucose as an energy source. But with type 2 diabetes, not enough of it is produced in the body or it cannot work properly. As a result, the sugar does not enter the body's cells and cannot be used to produce energy. It remains in the blood, which can have serious consequences for the blood vessels and organs. An elevated blood sugar level does not hurt at first, but is nevertheless dangerous: people with diabetes die five to ten years earlier - usually because they are diagnosed too late.