Laa thermal spa resort
Lower Austria: Silent luxury
With the Silent Villas, Thermenresort Laa in Lower Austria has created an exclusive place of retreat and relaxation. In addition to a private spa, many amenities await - and absolute peace and quiet.
The autumn landscape passes me by peacefully as I take the train to Laa an der Thaya. The closer I get, the further away the hustle and bustle of everyday life becomes. A foretaste of the restful tranquillity that awaits me. The private retreat for adults at the Vamed Vitality World thermal spa resort in Laa opened in August. Ten extraordinary villas for a maximum of 20 guests by their own natural bathing pond.
I receive my key bracelet, tablet and welcome drink at the separate reception desk. Then the door to "my" short-term retreat opens. What strikes me immediately is the harmonious silence and the soft light that falls through the large windows. Beautifully designed architecturally, the interior and exterior feature an ornament made up of geometric shapes, known as Gothic tracery.
INFO
HOW TO GET THERE:
Take the S-Bahn S2 from Vienna to Laa an der Thaya (e.g. from Wien-Mitte in 80 minutes). Free pick-up from the station by Thermenresort Laa. If you arrive by car, valet parking and underground parking are included.
INFOS & BOOKING: Online www.silent.villas
or e-mail rezeption@silent.villas
Booking by phone: 02522/847 00
EXAMPLE PRICE: From € 710 per villa/night incl. breakfast (for 2 people). Hotel spa + thermal spa and sauna world included. Various packages available (e.g. with Silent Spa, treatments or Bachelorette Spa).
The artfully elegant shape is not just a detail - it gives the villa an almost sacred calm. The concierge guides me through the barrier-free 70-square-metre villa with living, sleeping and relaxation areas, explains and shows me the private spa with free-standing bathtub, experience shower, sauna - and yoga mat. And the terrace with loungers, access to the pond and whirlpool. What you don't remember can be read on the tablet or - for people who appreciate haptic experiences like me - on specially provided cards.
You can order food or cocktails directly to the villa via a tablet, which can also be used to control the lights and blinds. Massages and treatments can also be booked online or by telephone. I order a pizza with spinach, porcini mushroom and truffle cream. Later, it's time for an infusion: Infusion! Suitable oils are ready and a forest scent soon fills the sauna. After sweating and a quick shower, I cool off in the 15-degree bathing pond. And rest in a fluffy bathrobe on the terrace, enjoying the seemingly endless peace and quiet.
Italian cuisine & the romance of the open fire
The absolute silence is then interrupted by myself. I want to enjoy another highlight, the record player. I choose the one with the Danube Waltz from the records. If you want, you can bring your own.
In the evening, I leave my haven of peace because a culinary journey to Italy awaits me in the Silent Séparées themed restaurant. Marinated tomatoes with burrata, deep-fried artichokes and porcini mushroom ravioli are served à la carte - delicious. Back at the villa, I enjoy the 34-degree hot water in the whirlpool tub on the terrace, then make myself comfortable in front of the fireplace. While the fire crackles, I read a book and drink a glass of wine, a feeling of security has long since set in. For a good night's sleep, you can choose from a menu of pillows, such as Swiss stone pine or millet pillows, and a hot water bottle and lavender oil are also available on request.
Just in time for my morning walk through the center of Laa, which is only a few minutes away, the breakfast basket I ordered the day before is delivered at 8 am the next day. It smells delicious when you open it. It contains fresh pastries, hummus, smoothies, fruit, an egg dish and Viennese cloud pancakes. Where do you start with all this goodness?
Satisfied, invigorated and with my energy reserves replenished, 'my' Silent Villa finally releases me back into everyday life. Gently, because after checking out you can end your stay in the hotel spa or in the thermal baths.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.