Marc Striednig
Young bull in the footsteps of Nici Seiwald
Marc Striednig has been able to call himself a Bull since the U6. As a result, the Salzburg native has strong ties to the club. In the Youth League, the U19s can secure promotion at Feyenoord Rotterdam.
Only very few Bulls can boast such close ties to the club. Nicolas Seiwald was one of them. The Kuchl native went through the entire academy and is now playing at Leipzig and in the ÖFB team. Marc Striednig is currently following in his footsteps. The 18-year-old made the leap from the U18s to Liefering this season. "I feel very close to the club," emphasizes the Salzburg native, who has been a Bull since he was U6. "That's why I know the philosophy and how we want to play."
This means he is "only" one step away from Bundesliga club Salzburg. "Of course, as a young boy you dream of playing for the professionals one day. When you're that close, you want to go up," says the midfielder, who has set himself big goals. Nevertheless, he emphasizes: "The focus is now absolutely on Liefering and the Youth League."
Fourth strike to come?
The fourth of six matches is coming up for him and his colleagues there on Wednesday (14). After the first three Youth League games, the young bulls still have maximum points and could secure promotion with a win at Feyenoord Rotterdam. An easy task on paper, as the Dutch side are in second-last place in the table with zero points.
Young Bulls coach Daniel Beichler, who has all his players available apart from Zeteny Jano, who is suspended with yellow and red, emphasized: "We're expecting a really good opponent. It will take a performance from us that is on the same level as in the first three rounds."
