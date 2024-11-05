Young bull in the footsteps of Nici Seiwald

Only very few Bulls can boast such close ties to the club. Nicolas Seiwald was one of them. The Kuchl native went through the entire academy and is now playing at Leipzig and in the ÖFB team. Marc Striednig is currently following in his footsteps. The 18-year-old made the leap from the U18s to Liefering this season. "I feel very close to the club," emphasizes the Salzburg native, who has been a Bull since he was U6. "That's why I know the philosophy and how we want to play."