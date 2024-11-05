Train station closed, but the fight continues

Stop was "the least frequented"

ÖBB argues that the reason for the removal of the Hönigsberg stop was "so-called route conflicts that can only be resolved by removing a stop". This means: "Regional and long-distance traffic have to share the route, so the number of stops is strictly limited. In this specific case, the journey time of the S-Bahn would be too long to fit between the train paths (time slots) of the long-distance trains. As the Hönigsberg stop was the least frequented stop in the Mürztal valley, the decision to resolve the train path conflict was made in favor of this stop."