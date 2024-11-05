University project in Tyrol
University project: small aids with a big impact
The "INNklusion" project arose from a project for mechatronics students at the University of Innsbruck and develops assistance solutions for people with disabilities together with those affected and anyone who is interested.
Have you ever thought about how you would tie your hair with one hand? Or how you could operate a keyboard with spasticity? What is never an issue for the majority of Tyroleans is part of everyday life for people with disabilities. The "INNklusion" project is looking for solutions.
It all started around 1.5 years ago at the Chair of Production Engineering at the University of Innsbruck. They were looking for topics for a project work for a lecture on computer-aided design. "We thought it would be cool to do something that was fun and added value," says Oliver Ott, one of the course leaders, looking back.
The students are so committed, fun and interested. We work with real people, their hopes and ideas. We can really make a difference for a certain group.
Oliver Ott, Doktorand und Lehrveranstaltungsleiter, Uni Innsbruck
State prize for "excellent teaching"
One of the first projects the students implemented was a communication aid for a person with locked-in syndrome who could only communicate with their eyes and little finger. There are now five or six assistance solutions that work really well. More are in development. Recently, "INNklusion" was even awarded the state prize for "Excellent Teaching".
At the "Ideas Café", which takes place every three months at Café Pippilotta in Innsbruck, new ideas are developed in discussions with those affected and interested. For example, a hair tie that makes it possible to tie a ponytail with one hand. Heidi Ulm, who came up with the idea, demonstrates how it works. "It's not perfect yet, but it definitely improves my quality of life," she says. "If I want to go for a run, for example, I no longer have to wait for someone to be there to tie my hair up."
Better understanding as a valuable "by-product"
Among other things, a barrier-free map for public transport, a camera aid and a keyboard template for people with mobility impairments were also developed. The instructions are available online free of charge. "This is the only way to make society more accessible," Ott is convinced. He speaks of a win-win situation - the students also learn a lot: "Understanding the problems people face, the way they have to think - you get to see that in an exchange at eye level. It opens up your perspective."
Next Ideas Café on the afternoon of January 15. All are welcome. Further information: uibk.ac.at/en/projects/inclusion
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
