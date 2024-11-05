University project: small aids with a big impact

At the "Ideas Café", which takes place every three months at Café Pippilotta in Innsbruck, new ideas are developed in discussions with those affected and interested. For example, a hair tie that makes it possible to tie a ponytail with one hand. Heidi Ulm, who came up with the idea, demonstrates how it works. "It's not perfect yet, but it definitely improves my quality of life," she says. "If I want to go for a run, for example, I no longer have to wait for someone to be there to tie my hair up."