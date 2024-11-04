Snowboarder Prommegger
Vacation in Iceland “exceeded all expectations”
Andreas Prommegger traveled to Iceland with his wife Susi for her 40th birthday. The snowboard rookie was really impressed by the volcanic island. So far, preparations for the new season are going according to plan for the 43-year-old.
My wife really wanted to come to Iceland with me for her 40th birthday. I agreed, of course, without giving much thought to the country," grins Andreas Prommegger. However, the 43-year-old was really impressed by the volcanic island in northern Europe. "It was really incredibly beautiful. My expectations were completely exceeded. We had our accommodation in the capital Reykjavik and drove over 1200 kilometers in four days with the rental car because there was so much to see," reports the snowboard rookie euphorically. He has already promised that it won't be his last trip to Iceland: "There's something magical about the island. We will be back again."
But now "Prommi" wants to concentrate on the upcoming winter. He is currently in Kaunertal with the ÖSV team, putting the finishing touches to the season. "Fortunately, the weather is really stable this year and we've been able to train well in preparation. However, it is noticeable that there is less snow on the glaciers," says the Pongau native.
Next week, the boarders will move to Sölden before heading to China on November 21. The first four World Cup races of the season will then take place there. "We'll be in Asia for almost three weeks in total. I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes," says Prommegger, who is still totally motivated even at his advanced snowboarding age. "I'm really looking forward to the season."
