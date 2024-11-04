Vacation in Iceland “exceeded all expectations”

My wife really wanted to come to Iceland with me for her 40th birthday. I agreed, of course, without giving much thought to the country," grins Andreas Prommegger. However, the 43-year-old was really impressed by the volcanic island in northern Europe. "It was really incredibly beautiful. My expectations were completely exceeded. We had our accommodation in the capital Reykjavik and drove over 1200 kilometers in four days with the rental car because there was so much to see," reports the snowboard rookie euphorically. He has already promised that it won't be his last trip to Iceland: "There's something magical about the island. We will be back again."