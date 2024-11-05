First he stole a fire engine, then caused an accident

With speed and flashing blue lights, he continues his journey to Dornbirn in the stolen fire engine. At the time, he doesn't seem to care that he is not only putting himself at risk, but also the life of his passenger. This changes when he drives far too fast into a bend in Dornbirn, almost causing the car to tip over. The final stop is the police station. An alcohol test on the driver gives a result of 1.34 per mille. "I'm very sorry about everything. I know now that it wasn't a good idea on my part," apologizes the now 21-year-old at the trial on Monday.