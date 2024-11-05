Where the addresses of the local high earners are

Rural outskirts

The next municipalities in the ranking of "poor performers" are also located in peripheral rural areas. These are Dorfstetten in the district of Melk with 36,022 euros and Schwarzenbach an der Pielach in the district of St. Pölten with 36,626 euros. The annual incomes of the inhabitants of Rohr im Gebirge (€36,689) in the district of Wiener Neustadt and Eggern (€37,048) in the district of Gmünd are also relatively low. As a consolation to all of you: money alone does not make you happy!