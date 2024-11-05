Lower Austria is well represented
Where the addresses of the local high earners are
People with big wallets like to settle in the countryside - but not necessarily in the country. The amenities of the big city have to be within easy reach. After all, a number of municipalities in Lower Austria offer the ideal conditions for this clientele - high basic prices included.
Anyone who can afford to live at the posher addresses in the district of Mödling has made it - at least in terms of income. According to Statistics Austria, this is where Austria's high earners live.
Around Vienna in the countryside
With an average annual gross income of €84,549, the residents of Gießhübl are even ahead of those who live in Vienna's first district (€77,473). With Hinterbrühl (€74,989), Perchtoldsdorf (€69,657), Gaaden (€67,108), Laab im Walde (€64,948) and Maria Enzersdorf (€64,425), five other municipalities in this region are among the top 10 in this ranking. Only Klosterneuburg (€ 68,438) also makes it into this illustrious circle.
Cities tend to lag behind
So while Lower Austria's third-largest city is still among the addresses of the "rich" nationwide, the state capital is far from it. Employees living in St. Pölten earn an average of 45,538 euros per year. Residents of Wiener Neustadt, the second largest city in the country, earn 45,455 euros. Things look a little better in Krems - residents there cash in 46,482 euros.
A place to live for those on a tight budget
But every table also has a bottom end. In this case, it is in the Waldviertel, more precisely in Kottes-Purk in the district of Zwettl, where the average annual gross income is 35,358 euros.
Rural outskirts
The next municipalities in the ranking of "poor performers" are also located in peripheral rural areas. These are Dorfstetten in the district of Melk with 36,022 euros and Schwarzenbach an der Pielach in the district of St. Pölten with 36,626 euros. The annual incomes of the inhabitants of Rohr im Gebirge (€36,689) in the district of Wiener Neustadt and Eggern (€37,048) in the district of Gmünd are also relatively low. As a consolation to all of you: money alone does not make you happy!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
