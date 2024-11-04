Max-Mania! Only two drivers had achieved this before

"Emotions were on a rollercoaster"

He jumped out of the car, hugged the already criticized successor to Adrian Newey with designer Pierre Wache - and was relieved: "My emotions were on a rollercoaster this time," breathed Verstappen at the finish, "it was really difficult to overtake here on the new asphalt." Nevertheless, Max made up seven places on the first lap. And later had the luck of the brave: World Championship rival Lando Norris (McLaren) had lost the lead to George Russell (Mercedes) at the start, followed by a red flag shortly after his pit stop - and so Verstappen had his first tire change without losing any time.