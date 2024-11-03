Typing campaign among pupils in Güssing

Young donors in particular are urgently needed

Donations can be made from the age of 17. That was the reason why the two students Lara Kobald and Alina Wieser organized a typing campaign at their school. When? This coming Saturday, November 9. Where? From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Ecole Güssing. We are looking for healthy people between the ages of 17 and 45 who weigh at least 50 kilos. Typing has long been possible without a prick. With a simple cheek swab, you can help save lives. "Come along and join in - every contribution counts," ask the courageous schoolgirls



