Typing campaign among pupils in Güssing

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 19:00

With leukemia, the right stem cells are often the only chance of survival. 

The "Geben für Leben" association is a non-profit organization with the mission of finding life-saving stem cell donors for people with leukaemia and other life-threatening diseases. "This is only possible with the help of volunteers who have themselves typed and make themselves available as stem cell donors," explains expert doctor Barbara Pelzmann.

The association has been in existence since 1998, when the search began for a stem cell donor for the niece of one of the founders of the association. In the first year alone, 1553 people registered and were typed in the knowledge that they could be called upon to help as stem cell donors worldwide.

Since then, 192,932 people have been added to the list and 613 donors have been found by the association alone. "Anyone can help! Financial support is also particularly important, because we are only financed by donations," says Pelzmann. Each typing of a new stem cell donor costs the association €40 and is covered 100 percent by donations.

Young donors in particular are urgently needed
Donations can be made from the age of 17. That was the reason why the two students Lara Kobald and Alina Wieser organized a typing campaign at their school. When? This coming Saturday, November 9. Where? From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Ecole Güssing. We are looking for healthy people between the ages of 17 and 45 who weigh at least 50 kilos. Typing has long been possible without a prick. With a simple cheek swab, you can help save lives. "Come along and join in - every contribution counts," ask the courageous schoolgirls

