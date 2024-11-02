St. Margarethen
A smuggler was stopped by a roadblock
On the run from the Hungarian police, a smuggler raced to St. Margarethen with a car full of refugees
A smuggler had already attracted attention on his illegal tour in Hungary. There, the police took up the chase, the smuggler at the wheel of a fully occupied car stepped on the gas and sped past the checkpoint at the St. Margarethen border crossing not to the right but to the left. Austrian officials were called in. However, the criminal did not get far on red-white-red national territory. One kilometer after the border post, the police had set up a roadblock. The trafficker swerved into a field and tried to escape arrest across country. He stopped in the middle of the field, jumped out of the car and ran away. The perpetrator went into hiding in a nearby forest. Despite a large-scale search, he could not be caught. The suspected accomplice of a widely ramified smuggling gang was still considered a fugitive at the beginning of the investigation. The smuggled fugitives in the car were taken to a care center for registration.
The hunt for the escaped perpetrator spread far and wide. After he broke through the border and raised the alarm, a large contingent of officers from the transnational Operation Fox joined the police operation. The special unit swarmed out in several cars. The work of the specialists did not go unnoticed. Local residents occasionally picked up their cell phones and recorded the rapid deployment of the "Foxes" on video.
False alarm about murderer: video caused confusion
Unusual footage quickly made the rounds on the internet - and caused a stir. It was mistakenly assumed that the operation was aimed at the wanted murderer from Mühlviertel (Upper Austria), who allegedly shot two people dead on Monday. This suspect was later found dead in a wooded area.
