A smuggler was stopped by a roadblock

A smuggler had already attracted attention on his illegal tour in Hungary. There, the police took up the chase, the smuggler at the wheel of a fully occupied car stepped on the gas and sped past the checkpoint at the St. Margarethen border crossing not to the right but to the left. Austrian officials were called in. However, the criminal did not get far on red-white-red national territory. One kilometer after the border post, the police had set up a roadblock. The trafficker swerved into a field and tried to escape arrest across country. He stopped in the middle of the field, jumped out of the car and ran away. The perpetrator went into hiding in a nearby forest. Despite a large-scale search, he could not be caught. The suspected accomplice of a widely ramified smuggling gang was still considered a fugitive at the beginning of the investigation. The smuggled fugitives in the car were taken to a care center for registration.