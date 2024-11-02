Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

St. Margarethen

A smuggler was stopped by a roadblock

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 19:00

On the run from the Hungarian police, a smuggler raced to St. Margarethen with a car full of refugees

0 Kommentare

A smuggler had already attracted attention on his illegal tour in Hungary. There, the police took up the chase, the smuggler at the wheel of a fully occupied car stepped on the gas and sped past the checkpoint at the St. Margarethen border crossing not to the right but to the left. Austrian officials were called in. However, the criminal did not get far on red-white-red national territory. One kilometer after the border post, the police had set up a roadblock. The trafficker swerved into a field and tried to escape arrest across country. He stopped in the middle of the field, jumped out of the car and ran away. The perpetrator went into hiding in a nearby forest. Despite a large-scale search, he could not be caught. The suspected accomplice of a widely ramified smuggling gang was still considered a fugitive at the beginning of the investigation. The smuggled fugitives in the car were taken to a care center for registration.

The hunt for the escaped perpetrator spread far and wide. After he broke through the border and raised the alarm, a large contingent of officers from the transnational Operation Fox joined the police operation. The special unit swarmed out in several cars. The work of the specialists did not go unnoticed. Local residents occasionally picked up their cell phones and recorded the rapid deployment of the "Foxes" on video.

False alarm about murderer: video caused confusion
Unusual footage quickly made the rounds on the internet - and caused a stir. It was mistakenly assumed that the operation was aimed at the wanted murderer from Mühlviertel (Upper Austria), who allegedly shot two people dead on Monday. This suspect was later found dead in a wooded area.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Porträt von Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf