Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Surprising turnaround

Last Lugner interview: “Trump poison for Europe!”

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 06:00

28 days before his death, Conny Bischofberger conducted the last interview with Richard Lugner. The topic was also the US elections. Surprising confession from the former Trump fan: he would vote for Kamala Harris because Trump is poison for Europe.

0 Kommentare

It was Wednesday, July 24, three days after Joe Biden had withdrawn his presidential candidacy for health reasons. The convalescent party animal gave an interview to "Krone" - it was to be his last, as Lugner died 28 days later.

Lugner: "Simone likes her too"
The conversation also focused on the US elections. Lugner, 10 years older than Biden, talked about his heart operation and fitness in old age. And made a surprising confession.

He raved about Kamala Harris, who succeeded Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate. "I think she's doing very well. Simone likes her too, she'll give Trump a run for his money."

"She was Attorney General and is very cheerful": Lugner on US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TASOS KATOPODIS)
"She was Attorney General and is very cheerful": Lugner on US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
(Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TASOS KATOPODIS)

Austria's Trump "still a compliment at first"
When asked about the fact that he was once a hardcore Trump fan, Lugner said that he had long since distanced himself from Trump in his mind. "I was called the Austrian Trump at the beginning of my career," he grinned, "that was a compliment at first because it looked like he was a successful businessman. But in reality, Trump has gone bankrupt several times." In hindsight, he sees the fact that he took a stand for him several times as a "warning shot".

Lugner unusually political
If he were eligible to vote in the USA today (Lugner has a daughter from a relationship with actress Sonja Jeannine Cutter and is a family court judge in the USA), he would vote for Kamala Harris. "She was Attorney General and is even cheerful," said Lugner approvingly.

For him, Trump is a pure showman. "And then he did things that are absurd! He canceled the nuclear agreement with Iran and threatened that America would withdraw from NATO," said an unusually political Lugner. "That's why Trump is poison for Europe!"

Simone "like Kämela, she wears the pants too"
Lugner's wife Simone Lugner said after his death that her husband had already fancied Kamala Harris when Biden was still in office. "He always said: Pamela should do it! He meant Kamala, but he wasn't really into names."

Pamela instead of Kamala: Simone Lugner reveals a little secret. (Bild: Bissuti Kristian/KRISTIAN BISSUTI)
Pamela instead of Kamala: Simone Lugner reveals a little secret.
(Bild: Bissuti Kristian/KRISTIAN BISSUTI)

They often talked about the styling of the Democratic Vice President. And because she also likes to wear trouser suits herself, he often said: "Like Kämela, she wears pants too."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf