Last Lugner interview: “Trump poison for Europe!”

Austria's Trump "still a compliment at first"

When asked about the fact that he was once a hardcore Trump fan, Lugner said that he had long since distanced himself from Trump in his mind. "I was called the Austrian Trump at the beginning of my career," he grinned, "that was a compliment at first because it looked like he was a successful businessman. But in reality, Trump has gone bankrupt several times." In hindsight, he sees the fact that he took a stand for him several times as a "warning shot".