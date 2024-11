Impressive world records at the World Cup in Singapore

Regan Smith followed suit with another world record

Douglass' compatriot Rebecca Soni set the record in 2009, which was one of the last world records from the era of full-body suits. Douglass had last beaten Soni's benchmark time at the World Cup in Incheon, South Korea, in 2:14.12 minutes, and now she was a further 1.4 seconds faster. Regan Smith followed suit with another world record. In the 100m backstroke in Incheon, the US-American clocked 54.41 seconds, and she followed this up with 54.27 minutes in Singapore. Swiss swimmer Noe Ponti had already set a world record in the 50 m dolphin at the World Cup opener in Shanghai.