Stabilizer entangled
Pilot wraps paraglider around tree
A paragliding accident occurred on Thursday in the Tyrolean district of Schwaz. The stabilizer of a paraglider had become entangled in a tree, causing the pilot and his glider to wrap themselves around the free-standing tree.
The Austrian (59) took off with his paraglider at around 12.10 p.m. on Thursday from the launch site at the Mauritzalm in the Rofan mountains in the Maurach area. As reported by the police, he then flew in the direction of Erfurterhütte to take advantage of the thermals there.
The pilot lost control of the glider and wrapped himself and his paraglider around a free-standing tree.
But this was not to be: The glider's stabilizer caught on a treetop, causing the pilot to lose control of his glider. He wrapped himself and his paraglider around a free-standing tree.
Medical treatment refused
The Maurach mountain rescue team went to the scene of the accident after receiving the alarm. Once there, a mountain rescuer climbed up to the casualty, who was still in his harness. He was secured and subsequently rescued using a rope. He refused medical treatment.
